Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.44 N/A -1.76 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptinyx Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 230.58% upside potential and an average target price of $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 86.1%. Insiders owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.