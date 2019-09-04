Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.91 N/A -1.76 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.24 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 250.88% at a $12 consensus target price. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 11.11% and its consensus target price is $15. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.