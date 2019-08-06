Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.71 N/A -1.76 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.84 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 226.98% for Aptinyx Inc. with average target price of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.