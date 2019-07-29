Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Since Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 5 25.11 N/A -1.61 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 68.18 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptinyx Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 while its Quick Ratio is 26. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 221.72% upside potential and an average target price of $12. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 343.35% and its average target price is $27. The data provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 26.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.