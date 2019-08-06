Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.71 N/A -1.76 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 228.76 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 226.98%. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 114.84% and its average price target is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 81.8%. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.