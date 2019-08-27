Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.82 N/A -1.76 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptinyx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aptinyx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 269.23% for Aptinyx Inc. with average price target of $12. Competitively the average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 134.14% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 22.1%. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.