Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|28.82
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Aptinyx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Liquidity
Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Aptinyx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 269.23% for Aptinyx Inc. with average price target of $12. Competitively the average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 134.14% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Aptinyx Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 22.1%. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Summary
Aptinyx Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
