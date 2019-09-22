Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 34.14 N/A -1.76 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 146.75% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus price target of $9.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.