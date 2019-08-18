Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|28.56
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|4.04
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Liquidity
23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 272.67% and an $12 consensus price target. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 360.12% and its consensus price target is $7.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 73.4% respectively. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
