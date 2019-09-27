Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

This is a contrast between Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,303,657,694.96% -122.3% -65.4% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 347,352,496.22% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 72.8%. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.