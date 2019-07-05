Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -2.39 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 110.64 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. 1.8% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -37.8% weaker performance while Synlogic Inc. has 17.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.