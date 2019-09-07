Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -2.19 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 774.67 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Orchard Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 40.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.