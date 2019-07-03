Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Since Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -2.39 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 38.82 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 177.78% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.9% and 41.1%. About 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.9% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Moderna Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

