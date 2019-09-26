Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Biotechnology company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 47% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.30% -65.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The competitors have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.