Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)’s results

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -2.19 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.