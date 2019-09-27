Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,358,400,894.60% -122.3% -65.4% Aravive Inc. 75,273,865.41% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 30% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.