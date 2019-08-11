Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

We are comparing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.54 N/A -2.19 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.23 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 213.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.