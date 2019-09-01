Reviewing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -2.19 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.