Reviewing AptarGroup Inc. (ATR)’s and Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)’s results

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) and Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) are two firms in the Packaging & Containers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup Inc. 107 2.81 N/A 2.96 38.23 Mobile Mini Inc. 34 2.26 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AptarGroup Inc. and Mobile Mini Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5.9% Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

AptarGroup Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mobile Mini Inc.’s beta is 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AptarGroup Inc. and Mobile Mini Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mobile Mini Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.71% for AptarGroup Inc. with average price target of $115.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AptarGroup Inc. and Mobile Mini Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 0% respectively. About 0.6% of AptarGroup Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AptarGroup Inc. -0.66% 3.05% 10.16% 8.58% 21.28% 20.38% Mobile Mini Inc. -2.46% 0.81% -7.3% -18.67% -25.2% 6.36%

For the past year AptarGroup Inc. was more bullish than Mobile Mini Inc.

Summary

AptarGroup Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mobile Mini Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.