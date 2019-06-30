Reviewing Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.21 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Approach Resources Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Approach Resources Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.93% for Approach Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $0.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Approach Resources Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of Approach Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88% Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. has -67.88% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 42.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Approach Resources Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.