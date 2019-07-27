Reviewing Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s results

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.21 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.36 N/A 2.35 3.06

Table 1 demonstrates Approach Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Approach Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Approach Resources Inc. is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.78. In other hand, Gulfport Energy Corporation has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gulfport Energy Corporation are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Approach Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Approach Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 5 1 2.14

Approach Resources Inc. has a 46.79% upside potential and a consensus target price of $0.4. Gulfport Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8.13 average target price and a 147.11% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Gulfport Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Approach Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Approach Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 0%. 4.5% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88% Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. has -67.88% weaker performance while Gulfport Energy Corporation has 9.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.