Reviewing Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s results

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00 Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.68 N/A -4.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Approach Resources Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Approach Resources Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.07. From a competition point of view, Contango Oil & Gas Company has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Contango Oil & Gas Company which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Approach Resources Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

Approach Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.4, while its potential upside is 70.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Approach Resources Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 48%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. was more bearish than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Summary

Approach Resources Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.