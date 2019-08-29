Reviewing Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s results

Both Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.17 N/A 0.24 28.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Approach Resources Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Approach Resources Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Approach Resources Inc.’s current beta is 3.07 and it happens to be 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Comstock Resources Inc. has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Comstock Resources Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Comstock Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Approach Resources Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Approach Resources Inc. has a 97.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $0.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares and 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares. Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Comstock Resources Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.