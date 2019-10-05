Reviewing Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s results

Both Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A -0.09 41.78M -0.31 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 4 0.27 203.46M 0.97 5.07

In table 1 we can see Approach Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Approach Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 23,874,285,714.29% -5% -2.7% Callon Petroleum Company 4,637,370,652.32% 9.3% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.07 beta means Approach Resources Inc.’s volatility is 207.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Callon Petroleum Company has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Callon Petroleum Company are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Callon Petroleum Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Approach Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Callon Petroleum Company is $7.56, which is potential 92.37% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Approach Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Callon Petroleum Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company has weaker performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.