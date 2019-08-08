Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

Since Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 14245.02 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.