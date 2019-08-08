Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

Since Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|14245.02
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
