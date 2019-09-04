Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 182.21 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.