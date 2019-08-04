Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 13.53 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 40.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.3% respectively. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.