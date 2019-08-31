Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 44.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.