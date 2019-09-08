Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

This is a contrast between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Nektar Therapeutics
|32
|25.32
|N/A
|3.52
|8.08
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0.00%
|37.6%
|29.7%
Analyst Ratings
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $31 average target price and a 82.25% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.8%. Competitively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-11.39%
|-20.57%
|-10.05%
|-33.97%
|-44.23%
|-13.42%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nektar Therapeutics.
Summary
Nektar Therapeutics beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
