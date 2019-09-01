Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.