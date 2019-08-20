Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Since Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.