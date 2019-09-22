Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Both Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 93.66% and its average target price is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.