Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.33, with potential upside of 61.81%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.4%. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
