Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.33, with potential upside of 61.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.4%. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.