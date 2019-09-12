Reviewing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

This is a contrast between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.