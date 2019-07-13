Reviewing Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)’s and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s results

We are comparing Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 13 0.78 N/A -0.03 0.00 Power Integrations Inc. 71 5.79 N/A 1.78 40.54

Demonstrates Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Power Integrations Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6% Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Power Integrations Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Power Integrations Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Power Integrations Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s upside potential is 27.08% at a $12.67 average price target. Meanwhile, Power Integrations Inc.’s average price target is $72, while its potential downside is -9.46%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is looking more favorable than Power Integrations Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Power Integrations Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Optoelectronics Inc. -17% -19.01% -33% -53.79% -68.9% -35.13% Power Integrations Inc. -4.1% -3.58% 1.42% 25.09% 0.75% 18.47%

For the past year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has -35.13% weaker performance while Power Integrations Inc. has 18.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Power Integrations Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.