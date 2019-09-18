Reviewing Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s results

We are contrasting Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 44 3.19 N/A 3.57 13.84 Xperi Corporation 22 2.47 N/A 0.05 444.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Materials Inc. and Xperi Corporation. Xperi Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Applied Materials Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Xperi Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Applied Materials Inc. and Xperi Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xperi Corporation has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Materials Inc. Its rival Xperi Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Xperi Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and Xperi Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Xperi Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Materials Inc. has a -2.73% downside potential and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.9% of Applied Materials Inc. shares and 99% of Xperi Corporation shares. 0.2% are Applied Materials Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Xperi Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. was more bullish than Xperi Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Applied Materials Inc. beats Xperi Corporation.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.