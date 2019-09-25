Reviewing Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s results

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 44 3.17 N/A 3.57 13.84 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 27 3.73 N/A 1.62 17.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Materials Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Applied Materials Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. are 5.5 and 4.6 respectively. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Applied Materials Inc. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Materials Inc. has a 3.32% upside potential and an average price target of $52.86.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Applied Materials Inc. shares and 82.6% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares. 0.2% are Applied Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. was more bullish than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Applied Materials Inc. beats Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.