Reviewing Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s results

Since Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 44 3.14 N/A 3.57 13.84 Lam Research Corporation 192 3.18 N/A 15.41 13.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Lam Research Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Applied Materials Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lam Research Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Lam Research Corporation’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lam Research Corporation are 3.4 and 2.8 respectively. Lam Research Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Materials Inc. and Lam Research Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Lam Research Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

Applied Materials Inc. has a -3.80% downside potential and a consensus target price of $49.6. Competitively the average target price of Lam Research Corporation is $217.25, which is potential -7.16% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Applied Materials Inc. appears more favorable than Lam Research Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Applied Materials Inc. shares and 90.1% of Lam Research Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. has weaker performance than Lam Research Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Lam Research Corporation beats Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.