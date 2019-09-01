Reviewing Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s results

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 43 2.84 N/A 3.57 13.84 IPG Photonics Corporation 145 4.64 N/A 6.71 19.52

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Materials Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IPG Photonics Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Applied Materials Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, IPG Photonics Corporation has beta of 2.11 which is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Materials Inc. are 2.8 and 1.8. Competitively, IPG Photonics Corporation has 8.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. IPG Photonics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Applied Materials Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$49.6 is Applied Materials Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.29%. Meanwhile, IPG Photonics Corporation’s average price target is $185, while its potential upside is 49.52%. Based on the results given earlier, IPG Photonics Corporation is looking more favorable than Applied Materials Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Materials Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.8% of IPG Photonics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. has stronger performance than IPG Photonics Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors IPG Photonics Corporation beats Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.