Reviewing Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s and Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 44 3.16 N/A 3.57 13.84 Atomera Incorporated 4 219.44 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Materials Inc. and Atomera Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Materials Inc. and Atomera Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -100% -91.3%

Liquidity

Applied Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Atomera Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 17.3 and has 17.3 Quick Ratio. Atomera Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Materials Inc. and Atomera Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Atomera Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Materials Inc. has a consensus price target of $52.86, and a 1.79% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Materials Inc. and Atomera Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 19.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.1% of Atomera Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Atomera Incorporated 10.6% 21.27% 116.02% 49.06% 0.55% 92.68%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. was less bullish than Atomera Incorporated.

Summary

Applied Materials Inc. beats Atomera Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.