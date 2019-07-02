Reviewing Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)’s and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s results

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|58
|0.68
|N/A
|3.64
|15.01
|WESCO International Inc.
|52
|0.28
|N/A
|4.72
|10.97
Table 1 demonstrates Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and WESCO International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WESCO International Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WESCO International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|6.3%
|WESCO International Inc.
|0.00%
|10.3%
|4.7%
Risk & Volatility
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WESCO International Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, WESCO International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than WESCO International Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and WESCO International Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|WESCO International Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, WESCO International Inc.’s consensus price target is $62.33, while its potential upside is 22.77%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 91.7% of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of WESCO International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of WESCO International Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|-5.39%
|-11.72%
|-6.26%
|-19.07%
|-20.9%
|1.26%
|WESCO International Inc.
|-3.61%
|-6.88%
|-5.2%
|-3.11%
|-13.16%
|7.92%
For the past year Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than WESCO International Inc.
Summary
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors WESCO International Inc.
