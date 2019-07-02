Reviewing Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)’s and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s results

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 58 0.68 N/A 3.64 15.01 WESCO International Inc. 52 0.28 N/A 4.72 10.97

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and WESCO International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WESCO International Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WESCO International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 6.3% WESCO International Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WESCO International Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, WESCO International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than WESCO International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and WESCO International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WESCO International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, WESCO International Inc.’s consensus price target is $62.33, while its potential upside is 22.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of WESCO International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of WESCO International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. -5.39% -11.72% -6.26% -19.07% -20.9% 1.26% WESCO International Inc. -3.61% -6.88% -5.2% -3.11% -13.16% 7.92%

For the past year Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than WESCO International Inc.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors WESCO International Inc.