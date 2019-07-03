Reviewing Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)’s and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s results

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 58 0.67 N/A 3.64 15.01 Lawson Products Inc. 32 0.97 N/A 0.98 38.85

Table 1 highlights Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lawson Products Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Lawson Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 6.3% Lawson Products Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Lawson Products Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Lawson Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lawson Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lawson Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Lawson Products Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential downside of -3.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 86.4%. 0.6% are Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of Lawson Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. -5.39% -11.72% -6.26% -19.07% -20.9% 1.26% Lawson Products Inc. 14.98% 24.18% 23.02% 22.3% 61.02% 20.25%

For the past year Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Lawson Products Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. beats Lawson Products Inc.