Reviewing Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)’s and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s results

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|58
|0.67
|N/A
|3.64
|15.01
|Lawson Products Inc.
|32
|0.97
|N/A
|0.98
|38.85
Table 1 highlights Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lawson Products Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Lawson Products Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|6.3%
|Lawson Products Inc.
|0.00%
|9.1%
|4.6%
Volatility & Risk
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Lawson Products Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Lawson Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lawson Products Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Lawson Products Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Lawson Products Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential downside of -3.12%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 86.4%. 0.6% are Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of Lawson Products Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|-5.39%
|-11.72%
|-6.26%
|-19.07%
|-20.9%
|1.26%
|Lawson Products Inc.
|14.98%
|24.18%
|23.02%
|22.3%
|61.02%
|20.25%
For the past year Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Lawson Products Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. beats Lawson Products Inc.
