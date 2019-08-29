Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.02 N/A 0.10 39.39 Zai Lab Limited 31 14826.54 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.5. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zai Lab Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 60.9%. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Zai Lab Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.