Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

Since Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.52 N/A 0.10 38.57 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 67.2% respectively. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.