Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Since Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.23 N/A 0.10 39.39 Synlogic Inc. 7 37.21 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.51 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 151.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average target price and a -26.20% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.