Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.5, and a 99.47% upside potential. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average target price and a -10.31% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 31.6%. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.