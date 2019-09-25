Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 39.39 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 7.85 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.74 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 99.47% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with average price target of $7.5. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 22.38%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 85.61%. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.