Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

Since Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.51 N/A 0.10 38.57 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.