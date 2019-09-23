Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.42 N/A 0.10 39.39 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.51 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 151.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 106.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 35.3%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.