Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.37 N/A 0.10 39.39 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 90.75 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 97.65% and its average price target is $18.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.