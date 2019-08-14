Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.37
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|90.75
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 97.65% and its average price target is $18.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.