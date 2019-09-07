Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

This is a contrast between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 99.47% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with average price target of $7.5. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 100.50% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 0%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.